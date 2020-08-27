Ticker
France creates reform roadmap for Lebanon
By EUobserver
French president Emmanuel Macron has proposed a roadmap for Lebanon, describing the political and economic reforms needed to avoid a "power vacuum" in France's former colony, Reuters reports. The measures include an audit of the central bank, appointment of an interim government capable of carrying out rapid reforms, and legislative elections within a year. "The priority must go to the rapid formation of a government," the leaked French paper reads.