Spain detected more than 7,000 new corona-infections Tuesday, mostly in Madrid, but also in the Balearic islands, surpassing the US in per-capita cases. France reported over 5,400 new ones, with neighbouring Belgium declaring Paris a "red-zone", forbidding travel. One third of Spaniards told a survey by the Carlos III Health Institute they would refuse to take a vaccine if there was one and 42 percent voiced pessimism on the pandemic.