Ticker
Berlin bans protests against corona measures
By EUobserver
The city of Berlin has banned demonstrations planned for the weekend opposing measures to curb the coronavirus pandemic, amid increasing infections in Germany. At a recent rally, marchers deliberately did not wear masks and did not kept their distance. About 20,000 people, including libertarians, far-right supporters, and anti-vaccination activists marched in Berlin earlier this month. Several thousand police will patrol Berlin streets at the weekend.