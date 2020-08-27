By EUobserver

Belarusian authorities have questioned Nobel prize-winning author Svetlana Alexievich as part of an investigation into an opposition council created to facilitate the political transition in the country. Alexievich is part of the council's leadership. After being released on Wednesday, she said she had refused to answer questions. Belarusians have been protesting for free elections after Alexander Lukashenko won re-election in a 9 August poll that the EU says was rigged.