By EUobserver

In a letter sent to German chancellor Angela Merkel and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, leaders of the largest European parliament groups, including the centre-right EPP, leftwing S&D, liberal Renew, and Greens, called for tougher rule-of-law conditions in the EU budget. Without an agreement on this with member states, the parliament cannot pass the long-term EU budget agreed by the EU-27 leaders, the letter said.