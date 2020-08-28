Friday

28th Aug 2020

EU looks at legal action over Cyprus 'golden passports'

By

EU justice commissioner Didier Reynders said that he was looking into the possibility of legal action against Cyprus over the country's citizenship-through-investment scheme, Al Jazeera reported. Talking to the broadcaster, Reynders also called for changes in citizenship-through-investment schemes in Europe and said he preferred to completely phase them out. Al Jazeera recently leaked documents showing that Cyprus sold passports to criminals, fugitives, and people involved in corruption.

Opinion

Where is Northern Europe's security Plan B?

Nordic and Baltic states need alternatives to their current security architecture, as events in Belarus and beyond show fragility of Nato structures.

