Ticker
Belarus detains journalists ahead of protests
By EUobserver
Belarusian police detained about 20 journalists planning to cover a protest in central Minsk on Thursday and confiscated their telephones and documents, Reuters reported. The interior ministry said the journalists had been driven to a police station for officers to check if they had valid accreditation. It added that all those with official accreditation would be released. Journalists had been preparing to cover an evening anti-government protest.