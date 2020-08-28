Ticker
No need to investigate Navalny poisoning, Russia insists
By EUobserver
Russian prosecutors said on Thursday there was no need for a criminal investigation into the sudden illness of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, who his supporters suspect was poisoned, Reuters reported. The prosecutors said they had found no sign that any crime had been committed. German foreign minister Heiko Maas said, however, that the EU expects Russia to join in efforts in an investigation. Navalny is currently being treated in Germany.