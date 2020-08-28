Ticker
Greece ratifies deal with Egypt, as Turkey plans military drills
By EUobserver
Greece ratified an accord on maritime boundaries with Egypt on Thursday, Reuters reported. In the meantime, Turkey extended the operation of a seismic survey vessel in the eastern Mediterranean and said it will hold firing exercises in the region next month. Nato allies Greece and Turkey have locked horns over the rights to potential hydrocarbon resources in the area based on conflicting claims over their maritime zones.