By EUobserver

Mass protests against rigged elections continued for a third weekend in a row in Belarus despite a show of force by riot police. There were scuffles and more than 140 arrests in Minsk, but no large-scale violence, as people chanted slogans such as "disgrace!" and sang songs such as "Happy birthday, you rat", the BBC reports. Authorities had also stripped several foreign media of their accreditations ahead of the rallies.