By EUobserver

A fringe group of a few hundred protesters, some carrying far-right insignia, tried to storm into the German parliament building in Berlin on Sunday, after breaking away from a much-larger rally, of some 38,000 people, demonstrating against coronavirus restrictions. "The Reichstag is ... the symbolic centre of our democracy," interior minister Horst Seehofer said. German president Frank Walter Steinmeier also condemned "an unbearable attack on the heart of our democracy".