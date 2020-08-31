Monday

31st Aug 2020

Ticker

Far-right mob attacks German parliament

By

A fringe group of a few hundred protesters, some carrying far-right insignia, tried to storm into the German parliament building in Berlin on Sunday, after breaking away from a much-larger rally, of some 38,000 people, demonstrating against coronavirus restrictions. "The Reichstag is ... the symbolic centre of our democracy," interior minister Horst Seehofer said. German president Frank Walter Steinmeier also condemned "an unbearable attack on the heart of our democracy".

Green Deal

Poland's coal phase-out 'feasible' by 2035

Poland's coal phaseout should take place by 2035 if the government does not interfere, according to a new report by environmental group Greenpeace Polska.

