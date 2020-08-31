Monday

31st Aug 2020

Ticker

Belgium holds talks on 'Vivaldi' government

By

The Belgian "informateur" Egbert Lachaert has succeeded for the first time since the elections 15 months ago in getting seven parties around the table to negotiate about a so-called Vivaldi coalition, De Standaard reports. Vivaldi stands for the colours of the four seasons: orange for the Flemish Christian-Democrats (CD&V), blue for the liberals (MR and Open Vld), red for the socialists (PS and spa) and the greens (Ecolo and Green).

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Agenda

Searching for a commissioner This WEEK

Ireland's deputy prime minster Simon Coveney is reported to be the frontrunner for the post. MEPs will also discuss where negotiations on the EU's long-term budget with member states are heading.

Green Deal

Poland's coal phase-out 'feasible' by 2035

Poland's coal phaseout should take place by 2035 if the government does not interfere, according to a new report by environmental group Greenpeace Polska.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDAReducing packaging waste – a huge opportunity for circularity
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersCOVID-19 halts the 72nd Session of the Nordic Council in Iceland
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersCivil society a key player in integration
  4. UNESDANext generation Europe should be green and circular
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNEW REPORT: Eight in ten people are concerned about climate change
  6. UNESDAHow reducing sugar and calories in soft drinks makes the healthier choice the easy choice

Latest News

  1. Searching for a commissioner This WEEK
  2. How to recover from corona without choking the planet
  3. Italy's invisibles: migrant fruit pickers robbed of all rights
  4. Trump allegedly wanted to swap Puerto Rico for Greenland
  5. Poland's coal phase-out 'feasible' by 2035
  6. How Europe is getting entangled in the big Middle East conflict
  7. EU secures 300m of potential vaccines, as Covid-19 cases rise
  8. Where is Northern Europe's security Plan B?

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us