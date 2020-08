By EUobserver

Holidaymakers on the beaches of Crotona, Italy, Sunday saw plumes of smoke after a migrant boat erupted in flames, probably due to an engine fault, as the Italian navy was trying to get people off. At least three died, with several others missing. A further 900 migrants arrived in boats near the island of Lampedusa at the weekend. And 200 more are waiting to get off an NGO rescue ship.