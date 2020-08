By EUobserver

Clashes broke out at an anti-Islam rally in the Norwegian capital of Oslo on Saturday, prompting authorities to end the event early, Deutsche Welle reports. The rally, organised by the group Stop Islamisation of Norway (SIAN), was met with protesters chanting "no racism in our streets. Clashes started when an anti-Islam protester ripped pages from the koran. Police used tear gas to keep rival groups separated, arresting nearly 30 people.