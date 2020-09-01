By EUobserver

Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia on Monday imposed a travel ban on Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko and 29 officials involved in electoral vote-rigging, Reuters reported. "We see that we need to move forward and to show an example to other countries," said Lithuanian president Gitanas Nauseda, referring to the cautious approach taken by the EU and member states. The Belarusian foreign ministry said they will respond with similar sanctions.