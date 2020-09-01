By EUobserver

German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Monday condemned an attempt by far-right protesters to storm the country's parliament building over the weekend, AP reported. Hundreds of people, who were part of a broader demonstration against pandemic restrictions, breached a security barrier outside the Reichstag. Steinmeier called right-wing extremism "a serious danger". He defended the right of those protesting but urged them not to join forces with the far-right.