By EUobserver

Irish foreign minister Simon Coveney has indicated he might take up the country's EU commission post following the recent resignation of Phil Hogan for flouting anti-coronavirus restrictions. "I'm not ruling myself out, but this is subject to a decision of the Taoiseach [prime minister] and party leaders," Coveney told Irish broadcaster RTE Monday. The 48-year old former MEP is a Brexit specialist hoping to retain Hogan's trade portfolio in Brussels.