Ticker
Ireland's new EU commissioner could be Coveney
By EUobserver
Irish foreign minister Simon Coveney has indicated he might take up the country's EU commission post following the recent resignation of Phil Hogan for flouting anti-coronavirus restrictions. "I'm not ruling myself out but this is subject to a decision of the Taoiseach [prime minister] and party leaders," Coveney told Irish broadcaster RTE Monday. The 48-year old former MEP is a Brexit specialist hoping to retain Hogan's trade portfolio in Brussels.