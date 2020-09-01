Ticker
Commission tells Hungary not to bar EU citizens
By EUobserver
EU commissioners Didier Reynders and Ylva Johansson have written to Hungarian authorities stressing there can be no discrimination between EU citizens when it comes to travel restrictions, a commission spokesperson said. The letter comes in reaction to the latest restrictions introduced on Tuesday banning all foreigners entering the country, due to a rise in coronavirus infections. On Monday, Hungary made latest-minute exceptions for Czech, Polish and Slovak citizens.