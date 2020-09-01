Tuesday

1st Sep 2020

Commission tells Hungary not to bar EU citizens

EU commissioners Didier Reynders and Ylva Johansson have written to Hungarian authorities stressing there can be no discrimination between EU citizens when it comes to travel restrictions, a commission spokesperson said. The letter comes in reaction to the latest restrictions introduced on Tuesday banning all foreigners entering the country, due to a rise in coronavirus infections. On Monday, Hungary made latest-minute exceptions for Czech, Polish and Slovak citizens.

Coronavirus

EU warning after Hungary unilaterally shuts borders

The European Commission warned closing borders was not an "efficient" measure to fight the coronavirus pandemic, after Hungary decided unilaterally to shut down its borders to all foreigners. Meanwhile, neighbouring countries are considering different approaches.

Letter

Right of Reply: The EU and Sudan

Concerning the op-ed "Sudan asylum decision signals Dutch moral collapse", we would like to rebut statements made in this article and signal that it contains factual mistakes and misleading statements about the use of EU funds in Sudan.

Opinion

Time for EU to get real on Hezbollah

Hezbollah has flagrantly violated the UN mandate, as it continues arms-smuggling via Syria with Iran and digging tunnels along the Israeli border.

Opinion

Russia is very present in Belarus

Many European politicians have praised Russia for keeping a neutral line toward developments in Belarus. However, this is not the case at all.

Agenda

Searching for a commissioner This WEEK

Ireland's deputy prime minster Simon Coveney is reported to be the frontrunner for the post. MEPs will also discuss where negotiations on the EU's long-term budget with member states are heading.

News in Brief

  2. EU bank watchdog promises to stem 'revolving doors'
  3. Ireland's new EU commissioner could be Coveney
  4. China voices anger over Czech visit to Taiwan
  5. Paris to offer free Covid-19 tests
  6. Report: only 10% of electricity firms prioritise renewables
  7. German president condemns far-right Reichstag protest
  8. Baltic states impose sanctions on Belarus' Lukashenko

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDAReducing packaging waste – a huge opportunity for circularity
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersCOVID-19 halts the 72nd Session of the Nordic Council in Iceland
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersCivil society a key player in integration
  4. UNESDANext generation Europe should be green and circular
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNEW REPORT: Eight in ten people are concerned about climate change
  6. UNESDAHow reducing sugar and calories in soft drinks makes the healthier choice the easy choice

