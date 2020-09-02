Wednesday

2nd Sep 2020

Ticker

Italian Dolomites glacier could disappear within 15 years

By

Marmolada, the largest and most symbolic glacier in the Dolomites, could disappear within 15 years due to global heating, Italian scientists have warned, according to The Guardian. The 3,343m glacier, known as the Queen of the Dolomites, has already lost more than 80 percent of its volume over the last 70 years. Aldino Bondesan, a geophysics professor at the University of Padua said only long-term climate efforts can help.

EU money can be used to offshore migrants on boats

The European Commission says member states can use EU funds to pay for food, medical supplies, and personnel on vessels hosting migrants offshore - provided that all legal conditions are met.

Coronavirus

Commission: Hungary barring some EU citizens is illegal

The EU Commission told Hungary that its move to admit visitors from the Czech Republic, Poland and Slovakia but not from other EU member states is discrimination and was not in line with EU rules.

MEPs warn of 'significant gaps' in budget talks

The budget committee chair said the European Parliament expects tangible improvements to the package in its talks with member states - while the German minister argued that the EU leaders' deal was difficult enough.

Column

In the Sahel, France deserves the support of Europe

If Europe wants to have a chance to bring back some stability and keep some ground against other powers, it must learn to be a better partner. Doing what we are doing is not an option.

  6. Flemish prime minister under fire over police killing
  7. EU can help end Nigeria slaughter
  8. Teleworking and the case for a new EU labour contract

