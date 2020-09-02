By EUobserver

Marmolada, the largest and most symbolic glacier in the Dolomites, could disappear within 15 years due to global heating, Italian scientists have warned, according to The Guardian. The 3,343m glacier, known as the Queen of the Dolomites, has already lost more than 80 percent of its volume over the last 70 years. Aldino Bondesan, a geophysics professor at the University of Padua said only long-term climate efforts can help.