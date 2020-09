By EUobserver

Spain is the European country that shed most jobs due to coronavirus, El País reported on Tuesday. During the first half of the year, job losses were nearly three times higher in Spain than in other member states. Between April and June, employment in Spain decreased by 7.5 percent, according to Eurostat - in Germany by 1.4 percent, in France by 2.6 percent and in the UK by 0.7 percent.