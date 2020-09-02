Ticker
Extremists could hijack German corona-protests warning
By EUobserver
Right-wing extremists in Germany could use the protest movement against coronavirus measures for their own ends, the head of Germany's domestic security agency BfV, Thomas Haldenwang, said on Tuesday in interview with the German news agency DPA. "Right-wing extremists and 'Reichsbürger' [alt-right Reich Citizens] succeeded in occupying a resonant space, creating powerful images and thus exploiting the heterogeneous protest events," Haldenwang said.