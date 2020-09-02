By EUobserver

The name of Didier Reynders, the current European commissioner for justice, is circulating as a possible candidate to take over the portfolio of trade from Phil Hogan, De Standaard writes. Hogan resigned because of breaching Ireland's coronavirus measures. Ireland needs to find a replacement for Hogan, but chances are low it can hold the important trade post. The centre-right, however, would be against the portfolio going to a liberal.