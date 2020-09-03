Ticker
Barnier 'worried and disappointed' over UK positions
By EUobserver
EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said on Wednesday he is "worried and disappointed" by the UK's lack of engagement in negotiations over the future relationship. Barnier said London has not engaged on "credible guarantees for open and fair competition", a compromise on fisheries or a meaningful dispute-settlement mechanism. The two sides need to reach an agreement by October to have enough time for formal ratification.