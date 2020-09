By EUobserver

German chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday said Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny "was to be silenced", and is a "victim of a crime". Merkel said Navalny, now in a Berlin hospital, was a victim of an attack with a chemical agent of the Novichok group. She condemned the attack, saying "it raises severe questions that only the Russian government can answer and will have to answer," she said.