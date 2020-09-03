Ticker
Charlie Hebdo terrorism trial opens in France
By EUobserver
Fourteen people accused of helping jihadist gunmen storm French satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo and a Jewish supermarket went on trial Wednesday, five years after the terror attack, AFP reported. The suspects face charges of conspiracy in a terrorist act or association with a terror group. The three assailants were killed by police. Charlie Hebdo marked the trial by republishing cartoons of prophet Mohammed that had angered Muslims around the world.