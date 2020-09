By EUobserver

Covid-19 infection rates in the EU - 46 per 100,000 were almost back to those at the height of the Spring lockdown, Andrea Ammon, the head of the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, told MEPs in video-talks Wednesday. "The virus has not been sleeping over the summer. It did not take vacation ... We are almost back to numbers that we have seen in March", Ammon said added.