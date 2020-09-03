Ticker
France details €100bn stimulus plan
By EUobserver
The French government releases on Thursday its €100bn stimulus plan to fight the economic impact of the coronavirus crisis over two years, lining up billions of euros in public investments, subsidies and tax cuts, Reuters reports. The government plans. €35bn for making the eurozone's second biggest economy more competitive, €30bn for more environmentally friendly energies and €25bn for supporting jobs, officials said ahead of the press conference on Thursday.