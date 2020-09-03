Thursday

3rd Sep 2020

Ticker

EU seeks to reduce raw materials dependency

By

The European Commission announced on Thursday a strategy for critical raw materials to diversify supply chains and improve resource-efficiency and circularity. The list of raw materials was also updated - adding lithium, essential for a shift to e-mobility, for the first time. "Europe is highly dependent on non-EU countries, [but] a sustainable supply of raw materials is a prerequisite for a resilient economy," EU commissioner Maroš Šefčovič said.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

New oversight rules fail to catch MEP 'friendship groups'

The European Parliament passed new rules last December aimed at greater accountability of the unregulated bodies known as friendship groups. Not one group has since made public any declarations of support, which is a requirement.

Coronavirus

MEPs worry over lack of common Covid-19 criteria

MEPs have raised concerns about lack of common Covid 19-related criteria among member states, while the EU virus-alert agency said priority should be given to harmonisation of testing.

Opinion

Belarus: How EU states can help protesters get justice

There are two avenues available for states to ensure that evidence of the abuses by Belarus authorities is collected, analysed, and preserved by impartial and independent international experts.

EU money can be used to offshore migrants on boats

The European Commission says member states can use EU funds to pay for food, medical supplies, and personnel on vessels hosting migrants offshore - provided that all legal conditions are met.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council meets Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tichanovskaja
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Region to invest DKK 250 million in green digitalised business sector
  3. UNESDAReducing packaging waste – a huge opportunity for circularity
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersCOVID-19 halts the 72nd Session of the Nordic Council in Iceland
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersCivil society a key player in integration
  6. UNESDANext generation Europe should be green and circular

Latest News

  1. Norwegian news agency fights Russia blackout
  2. New oversight rules fail to catch MEP 'friendship groups'
  3. MEPs worry over lack of common Covid-19 criteria
  4. Belarus: How EU states can help protesters get justice
  5. EU bank agency pledges to curb improper lobbying
  6. EU money can be used to offshore migrants on boats
  7. Commission: Hungary barring some EU citizens is illegal
  8. MEPs warn of 'significant gaps' in budget talks

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us