By EUobserver

German chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday faced new criticism over the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which will transport gas from Russia to Germany, following the poisoning of Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny. Norbert Roettgen, head of Germany's parliamentary foreign affairs committee, said that if the pipeline is completed now, "it would be the maximum confirmation and encouragement for [Russian president Vladimir] Putin to continue this kind of politics."