EU sanctions possible over Navalny 'chemical' attack
By EUobserver
The EU has indicated it might adopt targeted sanctions against Russians guilty of poisoning opposition activist Alexei Navalny with novichok, a "chemical weapon", it said Thursday. "The European Union calls for a joint international response and reserves the right to take appropriate actions, including through restrictive measures," the EU foreign service said. The EU recently adopted sanctions against four Russians over another novichok assassination attempt in the UK in 2018.