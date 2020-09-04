Friday

4th Sep 2020

Ticker

Nato says Greece and Turkey agree to talk, Athens denies

By

Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg said Thursday that Greece and Turkey had agreed to start "technical talks" to help reduce the risks of military accidents in the eastern Mediterranean, Greek news agency Ekathimerini writes. However, an official in Athens quickly denied such an agreement, saying Turkey must first withdraw its ships from the disputed area where it was carrying out oil-drilling research. There was no immediate reaction from Ankara.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Study shows how authoritarian regimes gain EU leverage

Currently, only 20 percent of MEPs show tendencies to support authoritarian powers - but that could change after the pandemic, a new study warns. It also calls for an improved vetting of MEPs, tougher lobbying rules, and better cybersecurity.

US firms ignoring EU court ruling on data, Schrems warns

Facebook and other big US firms have no intention of respecting the landmark ruling by the EU's highest court on data transfers to the US. The court in July dramatically scrapped Privacy Shield, citing US surveillance concerns.

Coronavirus

How EU aims - hopefully - to secure vaccine by end of 2020

The European Commission hopes to have 30m doses of AstraZeneca's potential coronavirus vaccine before the end of this year, to be distributed on a population-based pro-rata basis among the 27 EU countries - until the 300m doses negotiated arrive.

Opinion

Holding safe elections under Coronavirus

Implementing new voting technologies and procedures for processing ballots, especially right before an election, can introduce new security risks.

News in Brief

  1. Nato says Greece and Turkey agree to talk, Athens denies
  2. EU sanctions possible over Navalny 'chemical' attack
  3. Dutch court blocks extraditions to Poland
  4. EU rejects UK proposal to reunite child asylum seekers
  5. Spain rules out new national lockdown
  6. Merkel faces renewed criticism on Nord Stream 2 pipeline
  7. Ireland to propose two commission candidates 'soon'
  8. EU seeks to reduce raw materials dependency

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council meets Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tichanovskaja
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Region to invest DKK 250 million in green digitalised business sector
  3. UNESDAReducing packaging waste – a huge opportunity for circularity
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersCOVID-19 halts the 72nd Session of the Nordic Council in Iceland
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersCivil society a key player in integration
  6. UNESDANext generation Europe should be green and circular

Latest News

  1. Slovak rule of law in spotlight over journalist murder
  2. Study shows how authoritarian regimes gain EU leverage
  3. US firms ignoring EU court ruling on data, Schrems warns
  4. How EU aims - hopefully - to secure vaccine by end of 2020
  5. Holding safe elections under Coronavirus
  6. Norwegian news agency fights Russia blackout
  7. New oversight rules fail to catch MEP 'friendship groups'
  8. MEPs worry over lack of common Covid-19 criteria

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us