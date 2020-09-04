Ticker
Nato says Greece and Turkey agree to talk, Athens denies
By EUobserver
Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg said Thursday that Greece and Turkey had agreed to start "technical talks" to help reduce the risks of military accidents in the eastern Mediterranean, Greek news agency Ekathimerini writes. However, an official in Athens quickly denied such an agreement, saying Turkey must first withdraw its ships from the disputed area where it was carrying out oil-drilling research. There was no immediate reaction from Ankara.