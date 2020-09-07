Ticker
Survey: Only 20 percent trust current rules on AI
By EUobserver
A survey conducted by the European Consumer Organisation (BEUC) in nine member states found that a large number of respondents say that they do not think that current legislation is adequate to effectively regulate AI-based activities. Only one-fifth of respondents say that current rules protect them from the potential harm artificial intelligence (AI) poses. Additionally, consumers believe that AI can lead to increased abuse of personal data.