Monday

7th Sep 2020

Ticker

Survey: Only 20 percent trust current rules on AI

By

A survey conducted by the European Consumer Organisation (BEUC) in nine member states found that a large number of respondents say that they do not think that current legislation is adequate to effectively regulate AI-based activities. Only one-fifth of respondents say that current rules protect them from the potential harm artificial intelligence (AI) poses. Additionally, consumers believe that AI can lead to increased abuse of personal data.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Interview

West urged to reveal where Lukashenko hides money

The EU and US should reveal where Belarus president Alexander Lukashenko hides his money overseas if they wanted to help the revolution, a Belarusian opposition leader has said.

Coronavirus

EU unveils Covid-19 'colour-code' travel zones

The European Commission has unveiled recommendations, including common criteria for member states on coronavirus epidemiological risks and harmonised 'colour-coding' of risk areas.

Agenda

EU gets ready for sanctions and plenary This WEEK

Negotiations on the EU budget - between the parliament and member states - and on Brexit continue. Meanwhile, MEPs are voicing concern about travelling to Strasbourg during the pandemic for the parliament's next plenary session.

News in Brief

  1. Erdoğan calls for EU 'sincerity' in Mediterranean
  2. Britain talks tough on Brexit deadline
  3. Anti-mask protests spread to Belgium and Italy
  4. EU Parliament mulls Aung San Suu Kyi suspension
  5. Survey: Only 20 percent trust current rules on AI
  6. Ireland puts forward two commissioner candidates
  7. EU Commission to postpone new organic legislation
  8. Nato says Greece and Turkey agree to talk, Athens denies

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council meets Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tichanovskaja
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Region to invest DKK 250 million in green digitalised business sector
  3. UNESDAReducing packaging waste – a huge opportunity for circularity
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersCOVID-19 halts the 72nd Session of the Nordic Council in Iceland
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersCivil society a key player in integration
  6. UNESDANext generation Europe should be green and circular

Latest News

  1. West urged to reveal where Lukashenko hides money
  2. Russia pipeline too precious to sanction, Germany says
  3. EU unveils Covid-19 'colour-code' travel zones
  4. EU gets ready for sanctions and plenary This WEEK
  5. Protestors blame provocateurs, as Bulgaria demos turn violent
  6. After Covid-19, let's go back to clean air
  7. How Big Tobacco bypasses EU lobbying rules
  8. Slovak rule of law in spotlight over journalist murder

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us