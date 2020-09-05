Ticker
Ireland puts forward two commissioner candidates
By EUobserver
Ireland will nominate MEP Mairead McGuinness and former European Investment Bank vice-president Andrew McDowell as its candidates to replace Irish commissioner Phil Hogan, following his resignation as EU trade chief last week, Reuters reported. There is the possibility of a wider reshuffle in the EU executive since Ireland could lose the trade portfolio which is temporarily being handled by commission vice-president Valdis Dombrovskis.