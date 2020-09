By EUobserver

Alexei Navalny has been taken out of an induced coma and is responsive, the Berlin hospital treating the Russian opposition figure said on Monday, Deutsche Welle reports. The hospital added that Navalny was responding to speech but "long-term consequences of the serious poisoning can still not be ruled out." German chancellor Angela Merkel last week said the anti-Putin activist was poisoned with a Novichok nerve agent.