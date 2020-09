By EUobserver

In a final ruling, a Saudi court has sentenced five men to 20 years in prison, plus three men to 7-10 years, for being involved in the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in October 2018, NRC writes. The court changed the death sentence of the five men to 20 years after that the son of Khashoggi had said he pardoned the killers.