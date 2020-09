By EUobserver

The European Commission wants to raise the EU's climate target for 2030 to 55 percent, German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung writes. Commission president Ursula von der Leyen is to announce this in the middle of next week in the annual speech on the "State of the European Union" before the European Parliament. So far, the EU had promised a 40 percent reduction of emissions in 2030 compared to 1991.