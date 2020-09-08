Tuesday

8th Sep 2020

Ticker

Merkel reconsidering Russia pipeline over Navalny

Stopping the Nord Stream 2 pipeline to Russia over its poisoning of opposition leader Alexei Navalny is being considered by German chancellor Angela Merkel, her spokesman said Monday. "Yes, the chancellor agrees it is wrong to exclude anything," he said, referring to the option. But any accusations that Russia tried to kill Navalny using a chemical weapon "are unacceptable to us and essentially absurd," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

MEPs fearful of 'red zone' Strasbourg plenary

Parliament president David Sassoli is to make the final decision on travelling to Strasbourg ahead of the leadership and parliamentary group chairs meeting on Thursday.

Amnesty demands criminal probe into Malta's push-backs

Amnesty International is demanding a criminal investigation into the treatment of migrants and refugees by Malta. The demand comes on the back of a report by the NGO that details the island state's efforts to stem migrant arrivals.

EU warns London over undermining Brexit agreement

While a new internal market bill reported to "override" the legal force of the Brexit withdrawal agreement on critical issues, the UK government also set a surprise 15 October deadline to agree a post-Brexit trade deal with the EU.

Feature

Beyond Salvini: the rise of Eurosceptic Giorgia Meloni

There is only one woman among Italy's most-powerful politicians: Giorgia Meloni, 43, president of Fratelli d'Italia (Brothers of Italy), an ultra-conservative party allied with Matteo Salvini's League and Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia (Forward Italy).

News in Brief

  2. Spain passes 500,000 corona cases, as first EU country
  3. Report: Commission to raise EU climate goal to 55 percent
  4. WHO: Countries must be better prepared for next pandemic
  5. Eight jailed in Khashoggi murder trial
  6. Navalny 'out of artificial coma and responsive'
  7. Belarusian opposition figure kidnapped in Minsk
  8. Erdoğan calls for EU 'sincerity' in Mediterranean

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council meets Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tichanovskaja
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Region to invest DKK 250 million in green digitalised business sector
  3. UNESDAReducing packaging waste – a huge opportunity for circularity
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersCOVID-19 halts the 72nd Session of the Nordic Council in Iceland
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersCivil society a key player in integration
  6. UNESDANext generation Europe should be green and circular

Latest News

  1. EU and US continue tug-of-war on Balkans talks
  2. Monaco hunts oil-bribery whistleblower in EU
  3. MEPs fearful of 'red zone' Strasbourg plenary
  4. Amnesty demands criminal probe into Malta's push-backs
  5. EU warns London over undermining Brexit agreement
  6. Beyond Salvini: the rise of Eurosceptic Giorgia Meloni
  7. Portugal sees spate of racist street attacks
  8. West urged to reveal where Lukashenko hides money

