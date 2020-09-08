By EUobserver

Stopping the Nord Stream 2 pipeline to Russia over its poisoning of opposition leader Alexei Navalny is being considered by German chancellor Angela Merkel, her spokesman said Monday. "Yes, the chancellor agrees it is wrong to exclude anything," he said, referring to the option. But any accusations that Russia tried to kill Navalny using a chemical weapon "are unacceptable to us and essentially absurd," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.