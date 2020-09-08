By EUobserver

EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday announced MEP Mairead McGuinness as the new Irish commissioner. If the European Parliament now approves McGuinness for the post, she will take charge of the financial services, financial stability and capital markets portfolio. Commission vice-president Valdis Dombrovskis will take over trade after previous Irish commissioner Phil Hogan resigned last month over the 'golfgate' scandal. McGuinness is a current parliament vice-president.