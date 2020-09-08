By EUobserver

The Chinese video-sharing social networking platform TikTok joined on Tuesday the EU code of conduct on countering illegal hate speech online. "The EU needs robust cooperation with such prominent actors to make the digital environment a safe place for all," said commissioner for justice, Didier Reynders. Facebook, Microsoft, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, Snapchat, Dailymotion and Jeuxvideo.com are also part of the code of conduct, which was launched in 2016.