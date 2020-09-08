Tuesday

8th Sep 2020

Ticker

TikTok joins EU code of conduct on hate speech

By

The Chinese video-sharing social networking platform TikTok joined on Tuesday the EU code of conduct on countering illegal hate speech online. "The EU needs robust cooperation with such prominent actors to make the digital environment a safe place for all," said commissioner for justice, Didier Reynders. Facebook, Microsoft, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, Snapchat, Dailymotion and Jeuxvideo.com are also part of the code of conduct, which was launched in 2016.

MEPs fearful of 'red zone' Strasbourg plenary

Parliament president David Sassoli is to make the final decision on travelling to Strasbourg ahead of the leadership and parliamentary group chairs meeting on Thursday.

Amnesty demands criminal probe into Malta's push-backs

Amnesty International is demanding a criminal investigation into the treatment of migrants and refugees by Malta. The demand comes on the back of a report by the NGO that details the island state's efforts to stem migrant arrivals.

EU warns London over undermining Brexit agreement

While a new internal market bill reported to "override" the legal force of the Brexit withdrawal agreement on critical issues, the UK government also set a surprise 15 October deadline to agree a post-Brexit trade deal with the EU.

Feature

Beyond Salvini: the rise of Eurosceptic Giorgia Meloni

There is only one woman among Italy's most-powerful politicians: Giorgia Meloni, 43, president of Fratelli d'Italia (Brothers of Italy), an ultra-conservative party allied with Matteo Salvini's League and Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia (Forward Italy).

News in Brief

  2. Commission seeks to reduce US tariffs on EU exports
  3. MEP Mairead McGuinness to be new Irish commissioner
  4. Merkel reconsidering Russia pipeline over Navalny
  5. Spain passes 500,000 corona cases, as first EU country
  6. Report: Commission to raise EU climate goal to 55 percent
  7. WHO: Countries must be better prepared for next pandemic
  8. Eight jailed in Khashoggi murder trial

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council meets Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tichanovskaja
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Region to invest DKK 250 million in green digitalised business sector
  3. UNESDAReducing packaging waste – a huge opportunity for circularity
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersCOVID-19 halts the 72nd Session of the Nordic Council in Iceland
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersCivil society a key player in integration
  6. UNESDANext generation Europe should be green and circular

Latest News

