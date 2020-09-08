Ticker
EU Parliament cancels Strasbourg session
By EUobserver
Next week's plenary of the European Parliament will take place in Brussels, after French authorities declared the Lower Rhine department a coronavirus 'red zone'. "While we are very disappointed about this decision, we have to consider that the transfer of the administration of the European Parliament would entail quarantine for all staff upon their return to Brussels," said the president of the parliament, David Sassoli, in a statement.