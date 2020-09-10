By EUobserver

Polish climate minister Michal Kurtyka said on Tuesday that Warsaw aims to accelerate phasing-out coal, by investing billions in renewable energy and the country's first nuclear power unit, Reuters reported. In an update of its energy strategy, which still needs to be approved by the Polish government, Kurtyka said coal's share in electricity production is expected to fall to 37-56 percent in 2030 and 11-28 percent in 2040.