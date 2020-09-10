By EUobserver

Carbon-trading permits were not the right way to curb emissions in the car-making sector, Frans Timmermans, the EU's climate commissioner, told an online NGO event Tuesday. "I, personally, am not convinced," he said. The EU already forces some industries to buy permits to emit CO2, but not the shipping, construction, or road transport sectors. A "more efficient" way would be to produce cars which emitted less carbon, Timmermans said.