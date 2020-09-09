Ticker
UK admits it will 'break international law' on Brexit
By EUobserver
Britain was preparing to violate international norms by reneging on parts of the Brexit withdrawal treaty, Brandon Lewis, Britain's Northern Ireland secretary, told MPs Tuesday. "Yes, this does break international law in a very specific and limited way ... in a certain very tightly defined circumstance," he said. "How can the government reassure future international partners that the UK can be trusted?", former British prime minister Theresa May also said.