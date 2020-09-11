By EUobserver

The leaders of seven Belgian political parties decided on Wednesday to stop face-to-face meetings for two weeks, after one of the two 'pre-formateurs', Flemish liberal Egbert Lachaert, tested positive for Covid-19. All other people around the table tested negative, as well as Belgian King Philip, who met with Lachaert the day before the test. The seven parties include the Francophone and Flemish socialists, liberal, greens and the Flemish Christian Democrats.