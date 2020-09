By EUobserver

France's Europe minister, Clement Beaune, added his voice to the chorus of EU criticism on Britain's plan to renege on parts of its Brexit withdrawal agreement on Wednesday. "Respect for the agreement is non-negotiable," he said. "Between friends and allies, we need to keep our word, and respect the law," he added. "Agreed deals must be honoured," German economy minister Peter Altmaier said the same day.