Ticker
Commission: regions 'crucial' to Green Deal success
By EUobserver
The EU commissioner for energy Kadri Simson said Wednesday that "regions are crucial partners when it comes to implementing our climate and energy policies and finding concrete, practical solutions". Simson called for further cooperation between regions and the commission on the so-called renovation wave. Enrico Rossi, the rapporteur of the Committee of the Regions on the policy, estimated the strategy could generate four million jobs by 2050.